Earlier this year, the Knox Central Lady Panthers hosted the Future Panthers basketball camp. Last week, it was the men’s turn to impart some of their basketball knowledge on the youth of Knox County.
First year head coach, and longtime assistant, Kris Mills was elated with the turnout, especially being on the home stretch of the summer.
“The turnout was great,” he said. “I was kind of skeptical about how many we would have there with it being late in the summer, but I was overly-pleased with the number of campers we had.”
Much like the previous camp, Mills echoed the sentiments of Lady Panthers’ head coach Steve Warren, stating that the future of basketball in Knox County is very bright.
“The future is bright for basketball in Knox County,” he said. “With that many kids showing interest in basketball, and the willingness to learn, shows we have a bright future ahead.
In his first year as the top dog of the men’s basketball program, Mills decided that continuity and familiarity was the best course of action while heading the camp. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
“We tried keeping everything the same, to the best of our ability, in-line with how we’ve done things in the past. It worked out well, and the kids seemed to enjoy themselves.”.
Keeping the same mentality of familiarity and continuity, Mills stated that he expects the success of the Panthers to continue, just as it has for the better part of a decade.
“I expect our future in basketball to carry right on with the winning tradition that’s been put in place the last seven or eight years,” he said. The culture has changed for basketball at Knox Central, and that’s what we are going to teach. I’m just blessed to be able to have a part in Knox Central basketball, and basketball around the county. I can’t wait to get to work and to watch these young kids grow.”
