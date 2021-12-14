The Knox Central Lady Panthers continue to roll. After starting the season with wins over Harlan and Harlan County, the Lady Panthers downed the Madison Central Lady Indians at home on December 7, and the Danville Lady Admirals on December 11 in the Tim Short Showcase at South Laurel.
Caylan Mills led Knox Central in scoring against the Lady Admirals with 25 points. She was followed by Halle Collins with 18 points and 11 rebounds, tallying another double-double on the season. Presley Partin and Reagan Jones chipped in seven points each, followed by Zoey Liford with six points, and Emily Mills with five points.
Following the win over Danville, Knox Central coach Steve Warren praised his team's defense, attributing the defense with being the deciding factor in the game-winning performance.
"Our defense was huge in the first half," he said. "We were able to handle their full court pressure for the most part. I thought our girls played hard and communicated well on the defensive end. I'm very proud of this team."
With the win, Knox Central improved to 4-0 on the season. They look to continue their winning streak on the road against Whitley County on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.