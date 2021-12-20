After starting the season 5-0, the Knox Central Lady Panthers suffered their first setback of the season against the defending 13th Region Champion South Laurel Lady Cardinals in a thrilling game at home on December 16.
South Laurel jumped out to a near-double-digit lead after the first quarter, 23-15. However, the Lady Panthers doubled the Lady Cardinals’ effort in the second quarter, 18-9, to take a one-point lead, 33-32, into the halftime intermission.
Resuming play in the third quarter, the two teams traded buckets, with South Laurel taking a slim third quarter advantage, 14-13, to tie the game at 46-46 heading into the final frame. Again, the two teams traded blows throughout the duration of the final period, with both teams going on runs to answer the other team’s attack.
With 8.9 seconds remaining in the game, a foul was called on Knox Central, sending the Lady Cardinals to the line in the double-bonus. After connecting on 1-of-2 free throws, South Laurel held a 66-65 lead. With time running out, the Lady Panthers looked for a shot from the perimeter, but were unable to connect, allowing the Lady Cardinals to secure a hard-fought one point win at Knox Central.
Presley Partin led Knox Central in scoring with 23 points. She was followed by Halle Collins with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Mills chipped in 10 points. Caylan Mills added eight points. Timberly Fredrick and Reagan Jones added three points each, with Zoey Liford adding two points to round out scoring.
Following the loss, Knox Central coach Steve Warren highlighted that turnovers marred an otherwise hard-fought contest.
“Our nerves got to us a little early,” he said. “But our girls fought back. Turnovers really hurt us. I Really thought our girls battled hard, and I’m proud of them.I just hate to come up short.”
With the loss, the Lady Panthers moved to 5-1 on the season.
Knox Central bounced back with two big wins against Metcalf County and Menifee County in the Berea Holiday Classic at Berea over the weekend, defeating the Metcalf Lady Hornets 57-38, and the Menifee Lady Cats, 70-59, to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Lady Panthers will look to finish out the Berea Holiday Classic as the tournament champion on Monday night as they square-off against the West Carter Lady Comets before hosting the Bryan Station Lady Defenders at home on Wednesday.
