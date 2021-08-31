Inclement weather forced an early end to the soccer game between Knox Central and Garrard County on Thursday. With the Lady Lions leading 2-1, lightning in the area with seventeen minutes remaining in the game forced an early end to the match, seeing Garrard County escape with a 2-1 victory. Mackenzie Golden was the only Lady Panther to find the back of the net, scoring their lone goal of the game.
Knox Central coach Corey Bauer hated to see her team lose, but knows that they will use it as a learning experience for the remainder of the season.
“I hate that it was a loss but we will learn from it, and will come back stronger because of it,” said Bauer. “The girls know what needs to be done, they just have to make it happen quicker. We’re slated to play South Laurel on Monday, so we will have to come out hard and be one team on the field.”
The game against South Laurel was canceled, leaving the Lady Panthers set to square-off against Middlesboro on September 9. In their prior matchup on August 23, Knox Central defeated the Lady Yellowjackets 5-1.
With the loss, the Lady Panthers moved to 3-2 on the season.
