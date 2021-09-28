The Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team finished the regular season undefeated in the 50th district. Posting an overall record of 9-6, and a 6-0 mark in district play, the Lady Panthers head into the 50th district tournament next week with all the momentum necessary to make their second straight district championship game appearance.
On the season, Knox Central is led by Ivy Partin in scoring with 17 goals and six assists. She is followed by Makenzi Hopper with 15 goals and 12 assists, Taylor Payne with 13 goals, and a team-leading 19 assists. Abi Beller has added six goals and two assists. Caylan Mills has chipped in four goals and five assists. Mackenzie Golden has tallied two goals and one assist. Janessa Spencer and Madison Asaro have added one goal each. Haylee Gambrel and Amya Bledsoe have added one assist each, while goalkeeper Lexie Olmstead has amassed 82 saves, while allowing only 35 goals, and completing four shutouts.
Last season, Knox Central cruised to a 10-0 victory over Bell County in the opening round of the 50th district tournament, before falling to the Middlesboro Lady Jackets 3-2 in penalty kicks, claiming the district runner-up.
The Lady Panthers have already far outdone themselves when compared to last year. Last season, even after the district and regional tournaments, Knox Central had only outscored their opponents 46-44. This season, they are already outscoring their opponents 66-36. They finished the season with a 6-6 record last year, and have already won nine games, with one regular season out-of-district game remaining.
Knox Central coach Corey Bauer wanted her team to finish the regular season with consistency and effort, in order to maintain momentum heading into the district tournament.
“We’re hoping to finish out the season with some quality wins,” she said in a previous statement. “I am proud of the girls for the work they have put in, and they continue to grow. I want to see them be more consistent, and finish the season strong.”
With just one more game remaining before the district tournament, Knox Central will look to finish the regular season cleanly, without any setbacks, and take their momentum into the district tournament. As of press time, Knox Central’s opening opponent in the district tournament has yet to be determined. They will wrap up their regular season against the McCreary Central Lady Raiders on October 2 at home, with kick-off slated for noon.
