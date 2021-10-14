Knox Central Soccer Taylor Payne

Photo | John Dunn

After making history this season with more wins in a season than ever before, the Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team continues to tally the accolades. Four Lady Panthers were named to the 2021 Girls High School Soccer All-Region Teams. 

With 12 wins on the season, Knox Central set the school record for the most wins in a season for the soccer team. They were also featured in multiple state rankings for the season. Taylor Payne finished sixth in the state for assists with 27. As a team, the Lady Panthers finished ranked seventh in the state in scoring with 94 goals on the season, and 24th in the state in margin of victory, winning games by an average of three goals per-game. 

Taylor Payne, Ivy Partin, Makenzi Hopper, and Caylan Mills were all named to the All-Region team by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association. Payne and Partin were named to the All-Region first team, with Hopper and Mills being named to the second team. 

"I’m extremely proud of the girls for the season they had, and for being named All-Region," said Knox Central coach Corey Bauer. "They definitely deserve the spots, and hopefully we can continue to add more players to the list each year."

The 2021 Girls High School Soccer All-Region Teams, named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association, are listed below.

Region 13 Player of the Year:

Josie Gill - South Laurel

First Team All-Region:

(ranked)

Josie Gill – South Laurel

Olivia Jones – Corbin

Maddi Mastin – North Laurel

Taylor Payne – Knox Central

Autumn Sawyers – Whitley County

Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel

Grace Gibson – Corbin

Lindsay Cox – South Laurel

Mia Anderson – North Laurel

Ivy Partin – Knox Central

Meghan Steely – Whitley County

GK: Tess Little – South Laurel

Second Team All-Region

(listed alphabetically no particular order)

Deserae Haynes – Whitley County

Kyla Heuser – South Laurel

Makenzi Hopper – Knox Central

Chelsey Logan – Whitley County

Rachel Martin – South Laurel

Makayla Mastin – North Laurel

Caylen Mills – Knox Central

Mikaela Moore – North Laurel

Taryn Reed – North Laurel

Kaiden Walden – Corbin

Kaitlyn Will – Corbin

GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin

The All-Region teams are chosen based on play for the entire 2021 soccer season.

Recommended for you