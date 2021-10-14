After making history this season with more wins in a season than ever before, the Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team continues to tally the accolades. Four Lady Panthers were named to the 2021 Girls High School Soccer All-Region Teams.
With 12 wins on the season, Knox Central set the school record for the most wins in a season for the soccer team. They were also featured in multiple state rankings for the season. Taylor Payne finished sixth in the state for assists with 27. As a team, the Lady Panthers finished ranked seventh in the state in scoring with 94 goals on the season, and 24th in the state in margin of victory, winning games by an average of three goals per-game.
Taylor Payne, Ivy Partin, Makenzi Hopper, and Caylan Mills were all named to the All-Region team by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association. Payne and Partin were named to the All-Region first team, with Hopper and Mills being named to the second team.
"I’m extremely proud of the girls for the season they had, and for being named All-Region," said Knox Central coach Corey Bauer. "They definitely deserve the spots, and hopefully we can continue to add more players to the list each year."
The 2021 Girls High School Soccer All-Region Teams, named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association, are listed below.
Region 13 Player of the Year:
Josie Gill - South Laurel
First Team All-Region:
(ranked)
Josie Gill – South Laurel
Olivia Jones – Corbin
Maddi Mastin – North Laurel
Taylor Payne – Knox Central
Autumn Sawyers – Whitley County
Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel
Grace Gibson – Corbin
Lindsay Cox – South Laurel
Mia Anderson – North Laurel
Ivy Partin – Knox Central
Meghan Steely – Whitley County
GK: Tess Little – South Laurel
Second Team All-Region
(listed alphabetically no particular order)
Deserae Haynes – Whitley County
Kyla Heuser – South Laurel
Makenzi Hopper – Knox Central
Chelsey Logan – Whitley County
Rachel Martin – South Laurel
Makayla Mastin – North Laurel
Caylen Mills – Knox Central
Mikaela Moore – North Laurel
Taryn Reed – North Laurel
Kaiden Walden – Corbin
Kaitlyn Will – Corbin
GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin
The All-Region teams are chosen based on play for the entire 2021 soccer season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.