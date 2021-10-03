They did it again. The Knox Central Lady Panthers tallied another win on Saturday, a 10-0 drubbing of McCreary Central, extending the school record for wins in a season with 10, on Senior Day.
Since losing back-to-back games on September 20 and 21, being outscored 5-12, the Lady Panthers have now won three straight games, outscoring opponents 27-2.
Following a brief delay due to the Lady Raiders running behind, Knox Central made quick work of McCreary Central on Saturday.
Ivy Partin led the Lady Panthers against the Lady Raiders with four goals and two assist. She was followed by Abi Beller with two goals and one assist. Haylee Gambrel added one goal and one assist, followed by Taylor Payne with one goal and one assist. Caylan Mills added one goal and one assist, and Makenzi Hopper added one goal to round out scoring for Knox Central. Goalkeepers Lexie Olmstead and Chloe Riley had four and two saves respectively, shutting out the Lady Raiders.
Ahead of the district tournament, Knox Central coach Corey Bauer highlighted the importance of her team playing with purpose when it matters most.
"I need my girls to come out with purpose and get the job done," she said. We have to play hard and connect on passes. The target on our back is bigger than ever. We have to play with a purpose and get the job done. This is what we have worked for this season."
Knox Central opens district play on Monday in Barbourville against the Bell County Lady Cats. Kick-off is slated for 8:00.
