The Knox Central Panthers strengthened their 2023 class on Monday as linebacker Dalton Pilarski announced his reclassification into the 2023 class. Pilarski is a staple to the Panthers' defense. He also plays forward for the Knox Central basketball team.
"I wanted to stay another year to make myself a better athlete," said Pilarksi. "I want to play at the next level and raise my ACT scores and grades to stand out more. I started playing this year as my first year not really knowing much, and it all just came to me. It felt natural. It felt like I’d been doing it my whole life, and I started to excel rapidly. I had a few colleges contact me, and I realized that I can really do something with myself. I can play at the next level and be something."
"The coaches just took me in," he added. "They’re great. I’d have their back in a heart beat, and they’d do the same for me. I’ve grown up with all the guys on the team, and we are brothers. They have really encouraged my decision and have been there for me. Playing every Friday night for them, my coaches, and our school is just a blessing that everyone isn’t given, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world."
"On top of being a three-time region basketball champion, I’ll have more time to grow in basketball and help our team to improve in the upcoming years," Pilarski added. This will also help me to be a better leader on and off the court."
