They may as well rename Pensacola Beach "Panthercola Beach," because the Panthers dominated their competition in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic. Beginning with the Tullahoma Wildcats from Tennessee on December 27, the Panthers ripped through the three teams in three days to claim the championship.
On December 27, the Panthers opened the tournament against the Tullahoma Wildcats from Tennessee, winning the game handily, 64-42.
Isaac Mills played his best game of the season, leading Knox Central to victory with a double-double of 28 points and 14 rebounds. He was followed by JeVonte Turner who also added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gavin Chadwell added 10 points, Blake Ledford added nine points, KT Turner, Landen Mills, and Dalton Pilarski added two points each, and Abe Brock added one point to round out scoring in the first game of the tournament.
The following day, the Panthers took on the White County Warriors from Tennessee, and again, dominated the competition, taking a 67-43 victory in their second game of the tournament, earning a bid to the championship game.
Isaac Mills tallied his second straight double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by JeVonte Turner with 15 points, Gavin Chadwell with 11 points, KT Turner with six points, Marc Warren with four points, Blake Ledford, Landen Mills, and Bryce Imel each added three points to round out scoring.
In the championship game against the Canterbury Crusaders from Fort Meyers, FL, the Panthers had their best defensive performance of the tournament, limiting Canterbury to just 27 points in the winning effort.
Again, Isaac Mills led the Panthers with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. He was followed by JeVonte Turner with nine points and 10 rebounds, Blake Ledford with six points, Gavin Chadwell with six points and 10 rebounds, Abe Brock with five points, and KT Turner with two points.
Following the tournament championship, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson praised his team's toughness, and believes that his team is getting better and better every day.
"We had a great week here in Pensacola," he said. "This is a tough group of young men. We beat two very physical teams out of Tennessee, and a very talented Canterbury Prep from Fort Myers Florida. We’re getting better every day. Everyone is on the same page, with the same mindset, and it’s showing in the way we’re playing together."
"We’re starting to play at a higher level now, and you can just see the confidence they have in each other growing. We give all the credit to God and thank him for every day we have together."
The Panthers will be back in action at home on January 4 in a highly-anticipated regional matchup with a talented South Laurel Cardinals team. Tip-off is set for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.