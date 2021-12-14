The Knox Central Panthers were seeking their second consecutive WYMT Mountain Classic Tournament after defeating Betsy Layne, Wolfe County, and Harlan County to claim the crown last season. The Panthers took to Knott County Central from December 7-11, playing Shelby Valley, Breathitt County, and Perry County Central.
This year, they got things started against Shelby Valley, taking care of business and dispatching the Wildcats 75-48.
JeVonte Turner led the Panthers in scoring over the Wildcats, totaling 37 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 13 points, Bryce Imel with seven points, KT Turner with five points, Gavin Chadwell with four points, Blake Ledford with three points, and Abe Brock, Marc Warren, and Landen Mills with two points apiece.
After downing the Wildcats, the Panthers set their sights on the Breathitt County Bobcats. The two teams fought down to the wire, with the game remaining knotted up at the end of regulation, forcing overtime. The Panthers emerged with the victory in overtime, 65-57, advancing to the championship game for the second consecutive season.
Against Breathitt County, Knox Central was led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 27 points and 10 rebounds, tallying his first double-double of the season. He was followed by Gavin Chadwell with 10 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double as well. Isaac Mills chipped in nine points, followed by Blake Ledford with eight points, Abe Brock with five points, KT Turner with four points, and Marc Warren with two points.
The Panthers failed to get things going in the final game of the tournament, falling short against Perry County Central, 72-52.
Against the Commodores, the Panthers were led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 23 points. He was followed by Gavin Chadwell with 14 points, Isaac Mills with 12 points, KT Turner with two points, and Bryce Imel with one point.
Following the tournament, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson highlighted that his team needed this test early in the season, and he is looking forward to progressing throughout the season.
We didn’t play well the whole tournament, he said. "It’s super early and we haven’t scratched the surface of where we’ll be late in the year. We thank God for the mountains and the valleys. He’s behind us, and I’m so thankful for him. One game does not define our team. I know this will be great motivation for us as the year progresses and that’s what we’ll use it for."
"We’re going to get back to work and get better every day. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in this team and I’m excited to see how good we can be."
Knox Central will be back in action on Tuesday, as they play host to the McCreary Central Raiders in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament.
