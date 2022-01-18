After defeating the McCreary Central Raiders in the Kentucky 2A Sectional Championship Tournament at Knox Central on December 14, the Knox Central Panthers earned a bid to the state tournament. Beginning with LaRue County on January 13, the Panthers defeated back-to-back opponents, earning a bid into the state championship game against Lexington Catholic. After defeating LaRue County and Lawrence County, the Panthers fell to Lexington Catholic, 48-44, in a defensive battle, finishing state-runner up in the 2A State Tournament.
Against the Hawks of LaRue County, the Panthers were led in scoring by Gavin Chadwell with 17 points and eight rebounds. He was followed by JeVonte Turner with 15 points, Isaac Mills with 11 points, Bryce Imel with 11 points, Abe Brock with six points, Blake Ledford with five points, and Landen Mills with three points.
Following the win, Knox Central head coach Tony Patterson highlighted what the win meant to his team, foreshadowing what the Panthers need to do in order to take home another victory against their next opponent.
“This is a great win for our team,” he said. “We thank God for the opportunity to play here and we give him the credit for everything good we do. It wasn’t a pretty win, but we’ll take it for sure. Any tournament you play is a matter of ‘survive and advance.’ It’s an honor to be in the final four of the 2A State Tournament again. We have to limit our turnovers Saturday against Lawrence County and be more aggressive on both sides of the ball to win. It will be a great experience for our team and I’m excited for them.”
Following the win, the Panthers earned a bid to the semi-finals against the Lawrence County Bulldogs, cruising to an 89-64 victory.
Knox Central was led in scoring by JeVonte Turner with 22 points. He was followed by Blake Ledford, who scored a season-high 20 points, connecting on a blistering 6-of-8 shots from long range. Gavin Chadwell added 19 points, Landen Mills chipped in six points, Isaac Mills added five points, Abe Brock and KT Turner added four points each, Ethan Mills chipped in three points, Marc Warren, Bryce Imel, and Logan King added two points each to round out scoring for the Panthers.
After defeating the Bulldogs and earning a bid to the state championship game, Knox Central coach Patterson praised his team, highlighting their budding confidence.
“We’re starting to get confidence in our game,” he said. “We’re really guarding and scoring at a really high level. We broke the scoring and rebounding record for the 2A state championship tournament. That’s pretty stout. We give all the credit to God for our success. He’s behind us for sure. I’m just thankful for his mercy and grace. This team is special.”
The Panthers fell to Lexington Catholic in the championship 48-44 in a hard-fought defensive game. Following the loss, Patterson continued to stand by his team.
“Like I’ve said before, this is a special group,” said Patterson. “They set numerous records such as single-game scoring and single-game rebounding, as well as several others in the 2A State tournament this week. We had a strong showing. We came up a little short, but we thank God for the valleys as well as the mountains. This game will make us better, I have no doubt. We’re going to get back to work, correct our mistakes, and just focus on improving our game to get ready for a run in the postseason. I wouldn’t trade this team for the LA Lakers. They’re just an outstanding and very talented group of young men that I love.”
JeVonte Turner, Gavin Chadwell, and Abe Brock were named to the all-tournament team. Knox Central also set various records for the tournament. JeVonte Turner set records for points scored in the tournament (58), field goals made in the tournament (23), and assists for the tournament (18). Gavin Chadwell set the tournament record for rebounds in the tournament (32). Isaac Mills set the record for number of rebounds hauled in during a championship game (10). The Panthers as a team set a record for rebounds in the tournament (49).
