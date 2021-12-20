The Knox Central Panthers have hit a rough patch since defeating the McCreary Central Raiders in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments on December 14 at home. Following a decisive 78-41 home win over the Raiders, the Panthers dropped two consecutive games in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County over the weekend.
Against McCreary Central in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments on December 14, the Panthers were led by Gavin Chadwell, who led in scoring and rebounding, with 15 points and seven rebounds. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 12 points, Abe Brock with 11 points, JeVonte Turner and Landen Mills with nine points each, Blake Ledford and KT Turner with eight points each, Bryce Imel with four points, and Marc Warren with two points.
Following the win, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson drew attention to the way his team responded to not playing as well as they could have for a few quarters, dating back to a loss to Perry County Central in the WYMT Mountain Classic Tournament.
“This team is special,” he said. “We haven't played well in a few quarters but they responded in the second half of this one. I think fatigue has been a big part of that. Defensively, we’re getting better, and offensively, we’re showing signs of what we can be. We’re as deep as we’ve ever been, and different players have been stepping up every day in practice and every game. I’m excited about this team. We’re going to get back to work and have fun doing it.”
The Panthers took on Boyd County in the opening game of the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County, and fell 69-57. The following day, looking to bounce back, Knox Central squared-off against Madison Central, dropping the game 66-63, moving to 4-3 on the season.
Chadwell again led Knox Central in their first game of the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge against Boyd County, tallying a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by JeVonte Turner, who also tallied a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Mills added eight points, Marc Warren chipped in seven points, Blake Ledford tallied three points, KT Turner, Landen Mills, and Dalton Pilarski added two points each, with Bryce imel adding one point to round out scoring.
There were no stats available for the Panthers against Madison Central at the time of this story. The two teams battled back-and-forth, taking the game down-to-the-wire, with the Indians taking a slim one-possession win, 66-63.
Knox Central has a busy Christmas week, hosting the Bell County Bobcats on Monday, and hosting the Panther Holiday Shootout December 21-23.
