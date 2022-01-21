Looking at the score of Friday night's matchup between the Knox Central Panthers and the Corbin Redhounds, one would assume that the Panthers maintained control of the game from start to finish. However, the Redhounds made multiple comeback attempts throughout the game. By the final horn, Knox Central had pulled away to secure a 95-84 victory, reaching their highest scoring total of the season with 95 points. The Panthers players tallied double-doubles in the win.
Knox Central jumped out to a 15-0 lead before the Redhounds began to fight back, inevitably taking a small lead. The Panthers took back over, and although the game stayed within one possession for a while, the Panthers never relinquished the lead again. Leading 42-38 at the halftime break, Knox Central began to pull away in the back half of the game, jumping out to as much as a 20-point lead. Corbin fought back to within 11 points, which is where the game ended, seeing the Panthers escape with the victory.
Knox Central was led by three players with double-doubles. Gavin Chadwell tallied 24 points and 14 rebounds. Isaac Mills added 23 points and 10 rebounds. JeVonte Turner chipped in 13 points and 11 assists. KT Turner played his best game of the season with 15 points. Blake Ledford added 12 points, Abe Brock chipped in six points, Bryce Imel added one point, and Logan King added one point to round out scoring.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson highlighted his displeasure with his team taking their foot off the gas with a substantial lead. However, he believes that it was a good learning experience for his team, and that it will make them better in the long run.
"Great teams always find away to put their opponent away when given the opportunity," said Patterson. "We didn't do a good job of that tonight. You can't leave the door open against good teams, and I feel like we've done that too many times this season, and it's bit us in the behind."
"We have to develop that 'killer instinct' and finish basketball games. When we're playing like we are capable, we're good. When we don't, we are average. It all comes down to defense for us. We have to guard better. You can't give up open looks, and everything has to be contested. We get caught out of position too much. We hang our hat on defense, and we gave up way too many points in this one. That's the key to putting good teams away."
"They're learning," Patterson finalized. "I thought that we should have pulled away in this game multiple times. We got a little lazy, but I think we are going to use it to get better. We've got some good days of practice coming up here in the next few days, and we're going to use that time to really focus-in on some of the things we need to clean up. I feel like toward the end of the season here, and heading into the post season, we will have it figured out. They're smart and talented. They'll get it figured out."
