The Knox Central Middle School Panthers took to Harlan County last week to take on the Black Bears. A tough-fought game saw the Panthers emerge with a 30-18 victory.
Head coach Nick Cole expressed his pride and happiness with how his team played.
“I am very proud of these young men,” he said. “We have a very small group this year that plays ‘iron man’ football, without any breaks throughout the game. We came out fired up and scored on the first play of the game. We continued to play well throughout the first half. In the second half, we gave up a couple of touchdowns late. Our kids were fighting fatigue from having to play the whole game, and still pulled out the win.”
“I am very proud of all these kids for working hard all summer and being part of this team. Our coaching staff has also worked very hard to get these kids ready in a short amount of time, and deserve credit for the win as well. We had big games from John Hobbs and Dallas Merida, as well as Gavin Miracle and Harley Farmer on defense, but every kid chipped in to help us get the win.”
Cole also expressed that the Panthers are still in search of a few more players, and that the excitement and energy surrounding the team is beginning to grow.
“We are still working with and accepting new players who may be interested in joining our team this season,” he said. “We just installed a new weight room for our kids to use, so the excitement for Knox Middle Football is beginning to grow. We have also begun renovation on our concession stands, so fans will be seeing a lot of new things when they come to our home games this season. We play Clay County, our next opponent, on Saturday October 6.”
