The Knox Central High School bass fishing team sent three boats to the state tournament following multiple top-20 finishes in the KHSAA Region 3 Bass Fishing Tournament at Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville. With three teams in the 19 (state qualifiers), the Panthers took a runner-up finish, collectively as a team. Taking to the waters of Kentucky Dam Marina in Gilbertsville, Knox Central placed three boats in the top 83.
Prior to advancing to the state tournament, the three pairs performed well in the regional tournament. Lance Smith and Hunter Bright took third place in the tournament, qualifying them for the state tournament, with a combined weight of 14 pounds and 14 ounces. Grant Miller and Dalton Fisher finished in seventh place, qualifying for the state tournament, with a combined weight of 13 pounds and 4 ounces. Brady Hamilton and Dylan Smith finished in 17th, qualifying for state, with a combined weight of 10 pounds and 10 ounces.
The tandem of Lance Smith and Hunter Bright placed the highest for the Panthers at the state tournament, finishing 14th, with a combined weight of 18 lbs. 3 oz. Grant Miller and Dalton Fisher finished in 38th, with a combined weight of 11 lbs. 4 oz. Brady Hamilton and Dylan Smith had a tough day on the water, finishing 81st, with a combined weight of 2 lbs. And 2 oz.
