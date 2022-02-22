The Knox Central Panthers will be playing for their seventh consecutive district championship on Friday night after routing Pineville 107-61, scoring a district, and potentially state, record 41 points in the first quarter.
The Panthers outscored the Lions 41-19 in the first quarter, and from there, the rout was on. Knox Central's offense slowed down in the second quarter, still managing to outscore Pineville 25-16 to take a substantial 66-35 lead into the halftime intermission.
Resuming play in the third quarter, the Panthers extended their lead to 35 points, imposing a running clock for the remainder of the game. Knox Central's offense maintained potency throughout the second half, outscoring the Lions 41-25 on the back end to secure a 107-61 victory and a berth in the 51st district championship game; their seventh consecutive appearance.
Knox Central was led in scoring by Isaac Mills with 21 points. He was followed by Blake Ledford with 19 points, including four three-pointers in the first quarter. Abe Brock added 17 points, Landen Mills chipped in 13 points, KT Turner added 12 points, Grant Miller added six points, Gavin Chadwell, JeVonte Turner, and Dalton Pilarski, added four points each, Bryce Imel added three points, Logan King, and Casey Bright added two points apiece to round out scoring for the Panthers.
Pineville was led in scoring by Sawyer Thompson with 17 points. He was followed by Austin Moser with 13 points, Dylan Honeycutt with 10 points, Eli Thompson with eight points, Sam Caldwell with five points, Evan Biliter with three points, Charles Abner with two points, and Kaiden Robbins with one point to round out scoring for the Lions.
Following the victory, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson drew attention to the consistency his team has had for the better part of a decade, highlighting their record-setting performance in the district opener.
"We've been playing at a high level for a while now," he said. "We've won six in a row, and that says a lot about the program. We've been consistent, and Lord willing, we will win our seventh in a row on Friday night."
"We really got out there and scored in the first quarter," he added. "The majority of the production came from guys that are outside of our top-three scorers. I think that speaks volumes to our depth and how well these guys prepare. Pineville is a good team, and it feels good to be playing that well against good teams."
Patterson also highlighted the need for his team to overcome its attrition. With three key-players banged up, he's hoping it's sooner than later.
"We've got to get healthy," he finalized. "We're banged up at some key positions, and we're going to need every piece we can get if we're going to win the district, and continue a chase for a fourth consecutive regional title."
Following the loss, Pineville coach Brad Levy expounded on the message he gave his team following their final game of the season.
"I just told them all how much I love them and how proud of them I am," he said. "We're really going to miss our two seniors. Eli (Thompson) has really grown up in this program. He has been an important piece of what we have built and continue to build. Dylan (Honeycutt) was a late addition to us, and came in last year. He really stepped in quickly and started making an immediate impact for us. We're going to miss him too."
"It's all about committing," he said. "We've got to commit in every aspect of the game. It's an every day thing. Not to say our guys aren't committed, because I know they are. It's the little things. You have to prioritize what is important to you. If basketball is important, it will become a priority. We see a lot of guys putting in a lot of individual work beyond the season, and we see them improve dramatically. We want to see a little more of that moving into next season."
"We've got a good core," he finalized. "That's the only good thing about being this young; you get a lot of those guys back. I think that we have a shot to really surprise some people next season. We just have to commit and continue to improve every day. If you do that, there's no limit to what you can accomplish."
With the win, Knox Central advanced to their seventh consecutive district championship game, and will square-off against the winner of the Barbourville-Lynn Camp game, to be played Wednesday at Knox Central, with tip-off slated for 7:30.
