The Knox Central soccer team claimed the 50th district championship after defeating the Barbourville Tigers 7-0 on October 13, and then the hosting Harlan County Black Bears 2-0 on October 15. Steven Reed was named the tournament MVP. Reed was also named to the all-district team, along with Tim Jones, Tanner Mills, Braxton Smith and Tatum Yother.
Against the Tigers, the Panthers were led in scoring by Steven Reed with four goals. He was followed by Tanner Mills with two goals and three assists. Tim Jones added one goal. Nate Hammons added two assists, and Tatum Yother added one assist. In the championship game, Jones and Reed led the Panthers in scoring with one goal each. Hunter Campbell and Jason Payne added one assist apiece. Jacob Merida was a brick wall through the tournament, allowing zero goals, while accumulating six saves.
Tournament MVP Steven Reed stated how proud he is of his team, and how good it feels for all of the team’s hard work to pay off.
“It feels amazing knowing all the long hours put in during the summer, and in-season, really paid off,” he said. “It feels amazing to be district MVP,0especially after being double-teamed and still being able to score. I’m very proud of my team, they stuck to the coaches game plan and carried it out exactly as planned. I wouldn’t want to celebrate this championship with any other group of guys. I’ve been with most of these guys, and coach Poff, since 7th grade and I’m beyond proud of each and every one of them.”
Knox Central coach Michael Poff was very happy with his team’s performance in the tournament.
“I’m extremely proud of the way we controlled the championship game,” he said. “Harlan County was a stubborn team and fought to the final whistle. They came out with a different look than what we were expecting, but the boys adjusted on the fly, and got the job done. Hats off to Harlan County for playing a great game.”
“We’re all very happy to win a trophy; It’s been one of our season long goals,” he added. “We’ll celebrate the title, but we’re not finished. We’ll be getting back to work and start preparing for a tough opponent in the region tournament.”
Poff also praised his senior group for all of their hard work and dedication to the Knox Central soccer program.
“This group of boys earned the title, and I couldn’t be any happier for them,” he said. “This trophy is a testament to the work and time they’ve put in this year, but I don’t think they’re happy with just a district trophy. They’re hungry for something more. They’re ready to make some noise in the region, so we’re all looking forward to getting back to work. The job’s not done.”
