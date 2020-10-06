The Barbourville Tigers traveled in-county to take on the Knox Central Panthers on October 1. The Tigers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead before the Panthers tied things up at one goal each. Knox Central took a 3-1 lead before Barbourville added their final goal to bring the game to its final score of 3-2.
Barbourville was a tough game,” said Knox Central coach Michael Poff. “In-county rivals, plus this game being a huge district seeding game, made it all the more intense. Hats off to the Tigers, for a well played game. They’re a hungry team who’ve made tremendous strides as a program and caused us problems all over the field.”
“There’s plenty of things we need to improve on, especially with the district tournament right around the corner, but I’m happy we found a way to get the win and secure the one-seed in the tournament.”
The Knox Central Lady Panthers’ last three games have been canceled due to COVID-19. They were slated to take on Whitley County on September 29, and McCreary Central on October 1, and Harlan County on October 5. The Lady Panthers were on a three game winning streak prior to the cancelation of games. Each canceled game will be recorded as a tie between each team.
