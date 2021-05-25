The historic winning streak by the Knox Central softball softball team continued on Monday afternoon, as they downed the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets 8-7, extending the streak to 14 games. Now 17-9 on the season, the Lady Panthers are looking to finish the regular season strong, ahead of the district tournament.
In their prior matchup, earlier this season, the Lady Panthers took care of Middlesboro in a tough contest, 4-3. This game was very similar as each team battled back and forth throughout the duration of the contest, with Knox Central taking a one-run win on the road.
Amber Partin continued her dominant run from the circle, pitching all eight innings, allowing 12 hits and seven runs, while forcing 17 strikeouts and three walks. She also led the team on the sticks, connecting on three hits, driving in three runs.
She was followed in hitting by Presley Partin, who also connected on three hits, driving in one run. Caitlyn Jackson added three hits. Abi Beller connected on two hits, driving in two runs. Hannah Melton also delivered two hits. Jayme Swafford and Makayla Hinkle added one hit apiece.
The Lady Panthers rank highly across the state in both team and individual categories.
- 10th in team batting average: .402
- 2nd in team triples: 22
- 6th in stolen bases: 152
- Mara Wilson: 2nd in state in triples, 22nd in state in stolen bases.
- Abi Beller: 18th in state in stolen bases.
- Amber Partin: 19th in state in strikeouts, 14th in wins, 21st in innings pitched.
