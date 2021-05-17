With each successive win, the Knox Central Panthers softball team sets a new record. After downing the McCreary Central Raiders 12-1 on Friday, The Lady Panthers set a new record of 10 games won in a row.
The Lady Panthers were just too much for the Lady Raiders on Friday. Knox Central was hitting seemingly everything that was thrown at them, while simultaneously holding McCreary Central to virtually nothing, en route to a 12-1 victory at home.
Amber Partin again got the start from the circle, pitching the whole game, allowing seven hits and one run, with six strikeouts and zero walks. Jayme Swafford led the Lady Panthers on the sticks, connecting on two hits, driving in four runs. Morgan Bright connected on two hits, driving in two runs. Mara Wilson connected on two hits. Mikayla Hinkle connected on one hit, driving in two runs. Caitlyn Jackson and Partin each drove in one run on one hit. Knox Central also stole nine bases in nine attempts. Wilson, Abi Beller, and Timberly Fredrick each stole two bases, and Jackson, Partin, and Swafford each stole one.
With the victory, Knox Central improved to 13-9 on the season. They are slated to take on Jackson County on Monday, May 17, at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.