With only three games remaining in the regular season following a Thursday night matchup with Clay County, the Knox Central Lady Panthers are looking to finish the season on a strong note. A 10-5 victory over the Lady Tigers was a good place to start.
WEATHERING THE STORM:
Knox Central weathered a push by Clay County in the second inning where the Lady Panthers coughed up three runs, but Knox Central still won 10-5 on Thursday. Madison Jones and Emma Tuttle all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Lady Tigers got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Clay County. In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Panthers tied things up at four when Maddie Jones singled on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs.
After the Lady Tigers scored one run in the top of the sixth, Knox Central answered with one of their own. Clay County scored when Kylie Frost singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Lady Panthers then answered when Jayme Swafford doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Knox Central pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Hannah Melton doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs and Caitlyn Jackson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Abi Beller earned the victory on the rubber for the Lady Panthers, surrendering five runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Abby Bowling took the loss for the Lady Tigers, lasting six innings, allowing 13 hits and ten runs while striking out seven.
Knox Central scattered 13 hits in the game. Jones, Melton, and Morgan Bright each collected multiple hits for the Lady Panthers. Melton and Jones each managed three hits to lead Knox Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.