The Knox Central Lady Panthers softball team continued their unprecedented winning streak this week after knocking off Harlan 23-2 and Clay County and Clay County, 5-2, both on the road.
Amber Partin continued her dominant run from the pitching circle against both teams. Against the Lady Dragons, Partin pitched four innings, allowing three hits and two runs, with one walk and six strikeouts. Against the Lady Tigers, Partin pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs, with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Hannah Melton led the Lady Panthers on the sticks against the Lady Dragons with three hits, and five RBI. She was followed by Mara Wilson with three hits and four RBI, Abi Beller with three hits and three RBI, Partin with three hits, Jayme Swafford and Caitlyn Jackson with two hits and two RBI each, Morgan Bright with two hits, Makayla Hinkle with four hits and one RBI, and Presley Partin with one hit for two RBI.
Against the Lady Tigers, Presley Partin led the Lady Panthers in hitting with three hits and two RBI. She was followed by Abi Beller with three hits, Amber Partin and Makayla Hinkle with two hits and one RBI each, and Mara Wilson and Caitlyn Jackson with one hit each.
Head coach Bethany Hensley continues to heap praise on her team ahead of the district tournament.
"I am so proud of my team," she said. "These kids don’t quit. They were awesome defensively and offensively through the line up tonight (against Clay County). This 2021 team is setting records for themselves at Knox Central. My staff and I couldn’t ask more from these ladies. They are taking one game at a time, and chipping away each hit and each play. Our defense is playing really well behind Amber, and our bats are working one through nine.
