After defeating the Pineville Lady Lions to end a three game losing streak, the Knox Central Lady Panthers dropped back-to-back games on Thursday and Saturday to Corbin and Wayne County respectively.
HOUNDED:
Knox Central fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 12-2 loss to Corbin on Thursday. The Lady Hounds scored on a single by Danni Foley in the first inning, a single by Kaila Stidham in the first inning, a single by Kallie Housley in the first inning, and a passed ball during Raegan Walker's at bat in the first inning.
The Lady Panthers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Corbin, giving up 12 runs.
The Lady Hounds got things moving in the first inning. Foley singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Corbin scored six runs in the seventh inning. The big inning for the Lady Hounds came thanks to singles by Foley and S.Stewart, doubles by B.Stewart and Stidham, and an error on a ball put in play by Guiher.
Housley pitched Corbin to victory, going seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking one. Abi Beller took the loss for Knox Central, surrendering 12 runs on 14 hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking zero. Morgan Bright, Jayme Swafford, and Presley Partin each collected one hit each to lead the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Hounds scattered 14 hits in the game. Reynolds, Housley, Foley, Guiher, Stidham, and Stewart each racked up multiple hits for Corbin. Reynolds went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Lady Hounds in hits. Corbin didn't commit a single error in the field. Stewart had the most chances in the field with seven.
SEEING RED:
Following the loss to Corbin on Thursday, Knox Central looked to get back to the win column against the Wayne County Lady Cardinals, but fell short, 13-3.
The Lady Panthers got on the board in the first inning when Abi Beller tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Cardinals pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second, Brunette doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Dobbs singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs, Upchurch singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, and Coyle singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Wayne County scored seven runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by the Lady Cardinals was led by Upchurch, Tucker, Debord, Salyers, and Campbell, who all drove in runs.
Debord pitched Wayne County to victory, lasting five innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out two. Beller took the loss for Knox Central, pitching five innings, allowing 11 hits and 13 runs while striking out six. Beller and Mara Wilson each collected one hit to lead the Lady Panthers. The Lady Cardinals saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits in the game. Dobbs and Lair both managed multiple hits for Wayne County.
