The Knox Central Panthers softball team is the scariest team in the region right now. With a 9-2 win over the Jackson County Lady Generals on Monday, the Panthers' win streak is now at a new record-high of 11 games.
Knox Central jumped out quickly on Jackson County, tallying seven runs before the Lady Generals mustered up any offense. In control from start to finish, the Lady Panthers cruised toa a 9-2 victory.
Amber Partin was singing heat from the circle, pitching the entire game, allowing six hits and two runs with zero walks and eight strikeouts. Mara Wilson led the Lady Panthers on the sticks with two hits and two RBI. She was followed by Partin with two hits and one RBI, and Jayme Swafford with two hits. Abi Beller, Presley Partin, and Hannah Melton added one hit and one RBI each. Caitlyn Jackson added drove in one run.
As her team continues to roll on through their opposition, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley, praised her team's tenacity.
"I love this team and the fire they have," she said. "They are breaking and setting records every game. They are making a name for themselves. They keep getting better and better each game. They are doing their jobs all the way through the lineup. Amber (Partin) is doing a great job for us on the mound, and her defense is playing great behind her."
