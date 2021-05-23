The Knox Central softball team is showing no signs of slowing down. After starting the season 3-9, the Lady Panthers have rattled off 13 straight wins, the longest winning streak in school history, en route to a 16-9 record heading into the last week of the regular season.
Knox Central took care of business against the Harlan Lady Dragons on Thursday before downing the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets in convincing fashion, 10-0.
Amber Partin got the start from the circle in both games, pitching a combined 11 innings, allowing only six hits and one run, across two games, with only one walk and 20 strikeouts.
Against Harlan, Abi Beller was phenomenal on the sticks, connecting on four hits, driving in six runs. She was followed by Mara Wilson with three hits, Hannah Melton with two hits and two RBI, Partin with two hits and one RBI, Presley Partin with one hit and one RBI, and Jayme Swafford with one hit.
Against the Lady Yellow Jackets, Caitlyn Jackson connected on two hits to lead the Lady Panthers. She was followed by Morgan Bright with one hit and one RBI, Mara Wilson with one hit, Makayla Hinkle with one hit, Presley Partin with one hit and one RBI. Abi Beller was credited with three RBI, while Hannah Melton was credited with one RBI.
As her team continues to roll, coach Bethany Hensley continues to heap praise on her team's performance.
"I'm super proud of this team," she said. "They don't stop until the last out. Amber continues to lead us from the mound, and our defense is playing lights out behind her. Our bats have been swinging heavy at times, and we hope we can continue with that. We're a young team, and I'm super proud of how well the younger girls have stepped up. We have really come together as a team over the last few weeks, and I'm excited to see where we end the season."
