The Knox Central softball team is on their longest streak since their 2010 district championship season after downing the Bell County Lady Bobcats, in convincing fashion, 21-7 on Thursday. Knox Central has now claimed six games in a row. Across that span, the Lady Panthers are averaging 11.8 runs-per-game, allowing only 3.6 runs-per-game defensively.
Amassing 23 hits on Thursday, Knox Central just had too much firepower for Bell County to keep up with. The Lady Panthers took a quick 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Lady Bobcats added three runs in the following inning to keep the game interesting. However, Knox Central added seven runs in the third inning, and 11 runs in the fourth, to pull away and secure a decisive victory, 21-7, their sixth in a row.
55% of the Lady Panthers' lineup connected on three or more hits, led by Amber Partin with four hits and three RBI. She also pitched all five innings, allowing 12 hits and seven runs, with no walks and 11 strikeouts, throwing 63 strikes in 82 pitches. She was followed by Abi Beller, Morgan Bright, Jayme Swafford, and Caitlyn Jackson with three hits apice. Bright drove in two runs, Jackson drove in three, and Swafford led the team, driving in four. Presley Partin, Aubrey Jones, and Hannah Melton added two hits each, with Jones driving in one, Partin driving in two, and Melton driving in three. Mikayla Hinkle added one hit with two RBI.
Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley underlined how well her team played from top to bottom as she beamed with pride about her team's performance.
"I’m so proud of my team," she said. "These kids have come together as a team, and they don’t back down. I know I say it every time, but these kids don’t quit until the last out is called, and I love it about them. Amber is leading us well in the circle, and our defense is backing her up well. Our bats are working hard from top to bottom. Everyone steps up and is getting their job done. I couldn’t ask for anything else from them right now, except to keep chipping away and getting better each game."
The Lady Panthers will take to Perry County Central this weekend for the Tim Short Classic tournament. They'll take on Letcher County Central at 9:30 on Saturday, with their second opponent to be determined by the winner of another game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.