The Knox Central Lady Panthers will be seeking their second consecutive district title after defeating Barbourville 13-1 on Monday in Pineville in the first round of the 51st district championship. The Panthers will square-off against the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats on Tuesday. The Lady Cats and Lady Panthers are no strangers to meeting in the postseason. Lynn Camp and Knox Central have met in the district championship game every season since 2015. Since 2015, Lynn Camp has claimed two of the head-to-head matchups, with Knox Central taking four head-to-head matchups.
Knox Central softball seeking second consecutive district title
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
