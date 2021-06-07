The region's hottest softball team maintained their unprecedented streak on Saturday afternoon. The Knox Central Lady Panthers drubbed the Jackson County Lady Generals 17-7 in five innings to win their 19th straight game, and advance to the second round of the 13th Region Tournament.
To start the game, neither team saw much success on offense, however, Knox Central was able to take a 1-0 lead into the second inning. The Lady Generals knotted things up at 1-1 before the Lady Panthers began to pour on the runs, adding four in the second inning, to take a 5-1 lead. From that point on, the game was completely dominated by the Lady Panthers. Adding seven runs in the third inning and five in the fourth, the Lady Panthers were able to limit Jackson County to just six more runs over the same span, securing a 17-7 victory, and a berth into the second round of the regional tournament.
Amber Partin pitched all five innings, allowing 10 hits and seven runs, with zero walks and three strikeouts. On the sticks, the Lady Panthers managed 15 hits. Abi Beller dominated at the plate with three hits and seven RBI. She was followed by Makayla Hinkle with two hits and three RBI, Presley Partin with two hits and two RBI, A. Partin and Hannah Melton with two hits and one RBI apiece, Caitlyn Jackson with two hits, Mara Wilson with one hit and one RBI, and Morgan Bright with one hit.
Following her team's regional victory, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley praised her team for their tenacity, citing their unwillingness to quit during any game, regular season or otherwise.
"I’m so proud of this team," she said. "Amber is pitching well for us on the mound and our defense is playing behind her. Our bats are working well throughout the lineup. We have players making awesome plays in the field and stepping up and making things happen at the plate. This team is making a name for themselves and making history happen. They don’t back down, and they will continue to fight in each inning and each game."
The Lady Panthers will square-off against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in Harlan County on Monday at 6 PM, weather permitting.
