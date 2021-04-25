The Knox Central panthers got off to a 1-7 start to the season, but have since won four of their last six contests, including back-to-back wins, and now are on a two-game winning streak after defeating Middlesboro 4-3 at home on April 22, and drubbing Leslie County 14-4 at home the following day.
Against the Lady Jackets, it was the Lady Panthers' defense that got the job done. Amber Partin pitched the whole game, allowing only three hits and three runs, with four walks and five strikeouts.
Makayla Hinkle led Knox Central on the sticks with one hit and two RBI. She was followed by Jayme Swafford with one hit and one RBI. Caitlyn Jackson, Morgan Bright, Aubrey Jones, and Presley Partin added one hit each. Hannah Melton and Mara Wilson each crossed the plate once, adding one run each.
Following the win over Middlesboro, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley highlighted how proud of her team she was, while drawing attention to the team beginning to understand and adapt to their individual roles.
"I’m proud of our team," she said. "We fought all the way to the end and didn’t give up. That’s one thing I love about this team. We may be young, but we don’t stop fighting. Hinkle had two RBI for us, and Swafford stepped up at the end and got the job done, driving in the winning run. These girls are starting to figure out their roles, from youngest to oldest. I couldn’t be more proud of them for the fight and drive they continue to show. They continue to get better each game."
The following day against Leslie County, the Lady Panthers again stepped up big on the defensive end. Partin again pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with four runs, and zero walks with eight strikeouts.
Knox Central was also hot on the sticks, driving in 14 runs, led by Jayme Swafford with two hits and four RBI. She was followed by Abi Beller with two hits and three RBI, and Presley Partin with one hit and two RBI. Mara Wilson, Caitlyn Jackson, Makayla Hinkle, and Aubrey Jones each drove in one run amidst multiple hits.
Following the win against The Lady Eagles, Hensley continued to underline her team's cohesiveness, and progress through each game.
"We struggled early at the plate," she said. "We ended up putting it together as a whole team team in the fifth. I’m proud of this team, and they continue to get better each game."
