It was a hot and humid Memorial Day in Barbourville as the 51st district tournament for both softball and baseball were held at Union College. The landscape looked a little different this year, with the tournament being played in its entirety in one afternoon. The Lady Panthers claimed the district championship after downing the Barbourville Lady Tigers 17-0 in three innings, and holding off a fervent comeback effort by the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats, 11-8 in seven innings.
Knox Central controlled every second of the game against the Lady Tigers, allowing them to take the 15-run lead necessary to end the game in three innings, tallying a 17-0 victory in three innings.
Amber Partin pitched all three innings, allowing a single hit, with no walks and six strikeouts. Morgan Bright led the Lady Panthers offensively against Barbourville with three hits and five RBI. She was followed by Mara Wilson with three hits and three RBI. Presley Partin, Amber Partin, Caitlyn Jackson, and Makayla Hinkle added two hits each, with A. Partin and P. Partin driving in two runs apiece, and Jackson and Hinkle driving in one each. Abi Beller added one hit and two RBI. Jayme Swafford added one hit.
Following the game, Barbourville coach Luster Powers praised his team and their unwillingness to quit at in point in the season.
"These girls had every reason to quit this year, and they didn't." he said. "We played hard all year. They worked hard all year. We've just got to get a little stronger and faster, and we will get them there. We will be a much better team next year. Our numbers were down this year, but we will have seven freshmen coming up next year. I'm looking forward to having increased numbers."
Powers highlighted the carryover that his team will have next year, one of the benefits of having a young team.
"We are a young team," he said. "That's probably one of the best things about being such a young team is the carryover. I feel like we will be a much better team next year, much more competitive. We will win many more games."
He also praised his two seniors, Janni Mae Smith and Sadie Williamson.
"We're going to miss our two seniors," he said. "They showed up and worked hard every practice and game. Sadie hit lead-off for us all year. She didn't strike out a lot. She always managed to put the ball in play for us, and that's all you can ask from a lead-off hitter. Janni Mae has been big for us all year. We think the world of these girls."
Following the win, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley praised her team's tenacity.
"I can't stress enough how proud I am of these girls," she said. "They came out fired up and ready to go in this one. Our bats were hot, and Amber was pitching wonderfully. They're very excited to play in the championship game, and they're ready to go."
Just hours after playing the Lady Tigers, the Lady Panthers squared off against the surging Lynn Camp Lady Cats. Knox Central took control early, taking a 7-1 lead by the top of the third inning. The Lady Cats outscored the Lady Panthers 7-4 over the remainder of the game, but the damage had been done. The Lady Panthers secured an 11-8 victory, claiming the district championship.
Madyson Roberts got the start for the Lady Cats from the circle, pitching six innings, allowing 16 hits and 11 runs, with four walks and two strikeouts. Gabby Carollo and Liv Dozier led Lynn Camp offensively with two hits and two RBI apiece. They were followed by Katie Miller with two hits and one RBI. Roberts added two hits. Halle Mills, Julia Shepherd, Jorja Carnes, and Abby Miller added one hit apiece, with Miller driving in one run.
Amber Partin got the start from the circle for Knox Central, pitching all seven innings, allowing 12 hits and eight runs, with four walks and seven strikeouts. Abi Beller led the Lady Panthers offensively with four hits and one RBI. She was followed by Mara Wilson, Presley Partin, Morgan Bright, Caitlyn Jackson, and Hannah Melton with two hits each. P. Partin and Melton added two RBI.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix drew back to the first two innings of the game, and how the errors committed by the Lady Cats likely changed the outcome.
"We just had some critical errors in those first two innings," she said. "If we don't play like that in the beginning, it's likely a much closer ball game. I'm proud of the girls for not quitting. They responded well after that. They fought. They wanted it really bad, especially for our two seniors, and we just fell short."
Now looking ahead to the regional tournament, Hendrix thinks her team will be ready to go.
"I think we will be ready to go," she said. "I think they are still excited. The region is wide open. I think we still have the opportunity to shock some people. We are going to prepare this week and get ready to draw on Thursday."
Following the win, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley praised her team's play across the course of the afternoon, between both games.
"The team had a bad taste in their mouth from two years ago," she said. "They just haven't let up since then. I'm very proud of how well they played throughout the whole day. It's a hot day, they had to play back-to-back games, but they stayed hungry and ready to go. I can't say enough about how proud I am of these girls. We like where we are ahead of the regional tournament, and we think that we can make a deep run. These girls keep setting records, and they want to keep doing that. They work hard, and they hard work is paying off for them. I am so proud of them."
