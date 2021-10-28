If you've seen the Knox Central football team play in the past two seasons, you've likely noticed a gigantic young man on the field in a #34 jersey. UK prospect and Knox Central TE/DE Gavin Chadwell has been turning heads with his size, speed, and playmaking ability. He was recently ranked as the 17th-best tight end in the entire country by WRHitList.com, a ranking agency that is widely regarded as one of the best in the nation at ranking wide receivers and tight ends.
As the top-rated tight end in the state of Kentucky for the 2024 class, half of Chadwell's receptions on the season have gone for touchdowns. With 16 pass receptions on the season, Chadwell has eight touchdowns, including a three-touchdown game against Lincoln County on October 22, and has accumulated 284 yards.
As a sophomore, Chadwell still has plenty of time to hone his skills at both the tight end and defensive end position. There will be many more top-tier division one schools that come knocking.
