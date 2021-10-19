The Knox Central Lady Panthers are the 51st district champions. In a highly-competitive, back-and-forth battle, the Lady Panthers emerged victorious in three sets. The first two sets went to a 26-24 decision in Knox Central's favor, with the third set going to a 25-21 decision.
Each team will travel to Jackson County on Saturday to compete in the 13th region volleyball tournament. Both the Lady Lions and Lady Panthers will find out who they'll play on Thursday, following the conclusion of other district tournaments.
Following the loss, Pineville coach Samantha North spoke on how her team knew the challenge ahead of them, and how hard her team fought.
"We knew we had an uphill battle ahead of us in this one," she said. "Knox Central is a very good team. We did everything we could, but there were a few little mistakes that hurt us. I am very proud of how they played; we were right there."
"We have a couple of things that we really want to focus on ahead of the regional tournament," North added. "We have to focus on beating good serving teams. That's something we are going to work on at practice, but we are really excited to go and play and hopefully make some noise. Every year we just want to get better and better and build this program into a force."
After her team captured the district victory, Knox Central coach Barbara Gregory highlighted how only two of her players had any prior district tournament experience, drawing attention to the team's tenacity and effort.
"The main thing I keep reiterating to the team is that we have to play our brand of volleyball," said Gregory. "We can't play into the other team's hand. We have to step up and play our brand of volleyball. I think at times we played into their hand a little bit, so I told them that they had to push, and that's when they pushed. I felt like when we fell behind, that have us more determination. They're fighters, and they had to fight. I thought we were beat a couple of times, but they dug deep, and as long as they dig deep, then we can handle anything that comes our way."
Ahead of the regional tournament, Gregory stated that there was still more work to be done.
"We have to work on our blocking a little bit," she said. "We only had one assisted/solo block in this game, and we have to do better than that. We have to do better on covering the deep ball in the back row as well. We just have to refine our skills a little bit, but I'm very confident in this team."
