KCHS Volleyball

The Knox Central Lady Panthers volleyball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the 2022 campaign than what they’ve had thus far. In three games this season, Knox Central is a perfect 3-0, dropping only a single set so far. After blanking Clay County 3-0 in the first game of the season, the Lady Panthers took on in-town rival Barbourville, dropping their only set of the season in the match, defeating the Lady Tigers 3-1. Knox Central continued its domination on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Lynn Camp to remain perfect on the season. The Lady Panthers look to remain perfect as they travel to Bell County on August 27.

Recommended for you