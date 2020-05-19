With spring sports canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, simulated baseball and softball seasons for the Knox Central Panthers, Lynn Camp Wildcats and Barbourville Tigers were performed. Each simulation was ran multiple times to ensure the most random results. Each simulation was also condensed in order to make sure all teams were able to be included. The condensed season is comprised of 15 games in the regular season, with two postseason district games.
The Knox Central Panthers had an incredible season in 2019, that was cut short in the regional tournament. The Panthers wrapped up 2019 with a 25-8 record and a district championship. They fell to the regional champion Corbin Redhounds in the second round of the 2019 tournament. They ended their simulated 2020 season with a record of 15-2. They also won the simulated district tournament against the Barbourville Tigers in a repeat of the 2019 season.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick 3-0 mark on the season, including a big 15-8 win over Whitley County, before falling to Danville in their fourth game, 10-7. The Panthers rattled off 10 straight wins, including victories over Harlan County, Barbourville and Pineville before falling to Somerset in their final game of the regular season. They played the Lynn Camp Wildcats in the first round of the district tournament, and won 12-4.
Following the win over Lynn Camp in the first round, Knox Central advanced to take on the Barbourville Tigers in the district championship, a repeat from last season. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 9-6 to claim the simulated 51st district championship.
