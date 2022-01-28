The 13-6 Knox Central Lady Panthers took care of business against the 6-8 Barbourville Lady Tigers at home on Tuesday night at Knox Central. The Lady Panthers took control of the game early on, and maintained control throughout the game's duration, cruising to a 67-32 victory.
Knox Central was led in scoring by Halle Collins with 20 points. She was followed by Caylan Mills and Presley Partin with 13 points each, Zoey Liford with nine points, Reagan Jones with four points, Timberly Fredrick with three points, Lydia King and Emily Mills with two points apiece, and Isabella Frost with one points.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher and Aimee Woolum with 10 points apiece. They were followed by Sarah Smith with eight points, and Aubrey Woolum and Danni Jordan, who added two points each to round out scoring for the Lady Tigers.
After suffering a loss to Southwestern the night before, Knox Central coach Steve Warren was pleased with the way his team responded.
"I was very proud of the girls' effort on the defensive end," he said. "We came back from a tough game and won a big district game. It was a great response to the loss."
Following the loss, Barbourville coach Scott Broughton stated that his team is doing some things right, that they just need to get it all put together.
"We’re playing hard enough to win some games," he said. "We just aren’t executing in our half court offensive sets. This is leading to too many turnovers. However, Knox has a good team. They're strong at all positions with good bench play as well. I’m not disappointed with our effort."
