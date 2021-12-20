The Knox Central Panthers played host to Perry County Central, Bell County, Whitley County, Grant County, Letcher County Central, Harlan County, Somerset, and Knott County Central on Saturday for the Knox Central Individuals.
The Panthers claimed the top spot, with an overall team score of 165.0, edging the second place team, Perry County Central, by 20 points. Bell County took third, with Whitley County coming in fourth. Grant County finished in fifth, with Letcher County Central wrangling a sixth place finish. Harlan County took seventh, with Somerset and Knott County Central taking eighth and ninth place respectively.
Hunter Messer took the top spot in the 285 individuals, remaining undefeated on the season, after defeating Steven Fee (3-1) from Harlan County by fall. Brenton Willouhgby took third place in the 215 class.
Dylan Smith took first place in the 190 class, moving to 3-0 on the season, after defeating Jayden Scott (3-1) of Knott County Central in a 2-1 decision. Wyatt Courtney finished in third place in the 175 class.
William Rose took fourth place in the 165 class. Matt Elkins took third place in the 157 class. Jackson Luttrell took first place in the 150 weight class. Caleb LeFevers took third place in the 138 weight class. CJ Hubbard took fourth place in the 132 class. Ivy Partin took second place in the 126 class. Karlie Hacker took fifth place in the 120 class. Hannah Foster took second place in the 113 class.
Knox-Barbourville wrestling coach Hunter Luttrell praised his team for their dominant individual performances against a variety of regional talent.
“I’m proud of our kids,” he said. “They got to compete against a lot of kids in our region, and we came out on top in almost every weight class. We are back on the rise, and we just keep getting better and better. I’m very proud of them, and excited to see what they can accomplish.”
