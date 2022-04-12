Knox Central football and basketball standout Gavin Chadwell added another venue to his visit list over the weekend. Chadwell has attended multiple schools for unofficial visits, Junior Day’s, and spring games at various DI power-five universities, this time, visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Chadwell currently holds offers from division one power-five schools, such as the University of Kentucky, is rated as the 17th overall prospect in his class at his position nationally, and was recently rated as a top-five player in the state of Kentucky,
Although he’s just a rising junior, Chadwell’s physical attributes set him apart from the rest of his class. At a hulking 6’5” 235, the Thor look alike has college scouts salivating with thoughts of his potential at the tight end position.
