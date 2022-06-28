I·vy League: /ˈˌīvē ˈlēɡ/ - noun - a group of long-established colleges and universities in the eastern US having high academic and social prestige. It includes Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania.
Ivy league schools are held to a different standard than most other colleges in the United States. Revered for their history and prestige, the ivies are the gold standard for college.
Knox Central rising junior football standout Steven Partin was invited to, and attended, football camp at prestigious Yale University last week. Yale isn’t the only Ivy League school that has Partin on their radar either.
Partin’s parents, Steve and Lori, are elated with the attention their son has received from such prestigious universities, crediting his work ethic with the recent uptick in interest from multiple schools.
“We are definitely excited to say the least,” said Steve. “Numerous Ivy League schools have been reaching out to Steven over the last month, but coach Tony Reno was more aggressive in reaching out to him. They had been texting back and forth several weeks, and I feel that is what truly got Steven to New Haven. We flew out Thursday to Boston and made our way to New Haven by train. He reported to camp at 7:30 am on Friday, June 24th.”
“The first session that morning was all the measurable stuff,” Steve continued. “He really showed out and grabbed the coaches attention. He ended up with a 10’4” broad jump and 225 lbs for 20 reps along with being one of the fastest linebackers there. As camp progressed, we noticed position coaches starting to key-in on him. Camp ended around 3:00 pm and an assistant came up to Lori and I and said that coach Reno wanted to see us after he broke loose.”
“During the wait we were shown the facilities,” Steve elaborated. “I’ve got to say, coach Reno was everything he was advertised to be. You could tell right off that he is a player’s-first coach. He went on to say that Steven was the prototype player that Yale looks for, both athletically and academically. He came right out and offered him a scholarship on the spot, and continued to explain the process of entering an Ivy League school and the life changing experience it can create for players. On top of that, we toured the campus and it was really something impressive. I would personally like to thank all Knox Central coaches and Chaz Martin (Steven’s personal trainer) for having him ready.”
“He is so blessed to receive this offer,” said Partin’s mother Lori. “Steven has loved football since he laid hands one. He started when he was six years old, and has never stopped. He works so hard everyday. He focuses extremely hard on eating right and working out. We are just so proud of him. He’s such a humble young man and a good young man. We're just so excited and blessed.”
Partin went to the camp with the intention of bettering himself through high-level instruction. Instead, after arriving in New Haven, he performed as well as he ever has, turning some heads in the process.
“I went up to the camp just to experience what it was like at an Ivy League college without any expectations of receiving an offer,” said Partin. “Instead, I put up my best numbers yet. I knew something was up when they pulled me to the side in the middle of the camp to do more tests on me. I loved working with Coach Sean McGowan, the linebacker’s coach, and head coach Tony Reno. The facilities were amazing. They have a truly wonderful program and atmosphere.”
