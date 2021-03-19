Stock LL

It's that time of year. The Knox County Little League will have in-person sign-ups this weekend. Representatives of the organization will be set up at Barbourville Recreational Ball Park on Saturday, March 20, from 1-4 P.M. The following Saturday, March 27, they will be set up in the same location, at the same time, for more sign-ups. 

The following Saturday, April 3, hours for sign-ups will change to 10-2, with a softball evaluation to follow, with the draft for baseball to follow that. 

Sign-ups are also available to be found at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/knoxkylittleleague. The fee is $42, plus a $3 service fee for online, and $42 in person. 

Age groupings:

Wee-ball: 3 and 4 year olds. (If turning three this year, will be allowed to play)

Tee-ball: 5 and 6 year olds. 

Coach-pitch: 7 and 8 year olds.

Player-pitch: 9 and 10 year olds.

Little league: 11 and 12 year olds.

Softball: Girls 9-12 years old.  

