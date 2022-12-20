KCMS Cheer

The Knox County Middle School cheer squad claimed its second consecutive KAPOS state title on Saturday, continuing to excel on the biggest of stages. Head coach Kayla Carmack heaped praise on her team. “It’s clear that they went into this competition knowing their goal was to come out champions, and they did just that,” she said.

“Repeating as champions was certainly more difficult than winning state for the first time,” she continued. “The pressure was intense, but the girls never cease to amaze me with their ability to persevere and work through all the changes.”

