The Knox County Middle School cheer squad claimed its second consecutive KAPOS state title on Saturday, continuing to excel on the biggest of stages. Head coach Kayla Carmack heaped praise on her team. “It’s clear that they went into this competition knowing their goal was to come out champions, and they did just that,” she said.
“Repeating as champions was certainly more difficult than winning state for the first time,” she continued. “The pressure was intense, but the girls never cease to amaze me with their ability to persevere and work through all the changes.”
She touched on the youth of her team, and how they gained valuable experience throughout the season. “We started the season knowing that this was a young team,” she said. “We only had seven returners from the 2021 state title team. Our season started out rocky when we first performed at UCA camp. If you would have told me then that this team would win every competition, including state, I would have told you that you were crazy.”
“It’s not not that I didn’t have faith in them,” she contended, “but I knew the lack of experience would show on the mat. We had to change the way we coached to meet the needs of the team, and I believe that the coaching staff did a wonderful job at doing that. At this level, I have learned that each year is basically a rebuilding year.”
“Middle school cheerleading is not for the faint of heart. Before we took the mats on Saturday, I reminded them that it wasn’t going to come down to who had the best routine, it was going to come down to who owned their routine the best. I have preached for months that it’s the little things and the delivery of the routine. These girls refused to give up and came into each practice and focused on fixing the little things, and that practice paid off. Being the 2022-2023 Middle School Gameday State Champions is such a great feeling,” she finalized. “We are already planning for the three-peat next year.”
