The Knox County Middle School cheer squad took home a first runner-up finish in a regional cheer competition at the Corbin Arena in late November. After sending in a video submission in an attempt to qualify for the state tournament, they made it. The tournament was held on Saturday.
The team made the most of their bid, and claimed the state championship in middle school game day cheer.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” said Knox County Middle School Cheer coach Kayla Bright Carmack. “Finishing first-runner up at region really motivated the team. We needed that to push us to be better, and that’s exactly what it did. We are all so proud of them for all of their hard work. We’re excited to see it pay off.”
