The Knox middle school football team picked up a hard-fought win on Saturday in the Williamsburg Gridiron Classic at Bell County high school on Saturday. Working through the heat, team attrition, and missing players, the Panthers grabbed a 6-0 victory over Williamsburg.
Knox middle coach Jason Baker was pleased with his team's win, drawing attention to their grit and willingness to keep pushing when things got difficult.
"It was a great team win," he said. "We battled the heat and sickness, and were missing a few key players. However, we came together as a team. The defense played lights out, coming up with several key stops. I couldn't be more proud of our team and how far they've come this season."
The Panthers will be back in action on September 2 against Leslie County on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.