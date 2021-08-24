What started as a foggy, humid day gave way to clear skies and smooth waters for the Cumberland River Run kayak race, hosted by Barbourville Tourism. With more than 20 participants in the race, participants entered the Cumberland River in Artemus, and made the trek back to Thompson Park.
Kris Davis, an avid kayaker, took the top spot in the race with a time of 48.27. Coming in second was Charles Miles with a time of 56.05. The youngest participant in the race, Joshua Grubb, came in third, with a time of 56.40 to round out the top-three finishers in the kayaking division.
In the canoe division, Kirby Jones took the top spot with a time of 50.46. He was followed by Rob and Jennifer Hanlon with a time of 51.41. They were followed by the tandem of Rhonda and Mark Abner with a time of 55.07.
"I've been doing this about eight years," said Davis. "I have a hybrid sea kayak which is good for speed, and I think that helped me out a little bit today. I think this is a great course. It's a shorter course, which I think is great for bringing in new competition. We needed more people out. There was a great turnout for this one. I got a good lead early on, and was able to just kind of pull away. There were a lot of good racers, and it was a super fun day. That's what it's all about."
