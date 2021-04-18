One day following a heartbreaking loss to the Knox Central Lady Panthers, 10-9, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats worked their way back into the win column with a substantial win over the Harlan Lady Dragons, 18-0, in three innings.
The Lady Cats came out swinging, totaling no less than five runs in any inning. Blasting five runs in the first inning, eight in the second, and five again in the third, Lynn Camp completed an 18-0 decimation of Harlan in three innings.
Jorja Canres led Lynn Camp on the sticks with three hits and two RBI. She was followed by Halle Mills and Julia Shepherd with two hits and two RBI each. Gabby Carollo added two hits and one RBI. Brooklyn Collinger added one hit and two RBI. Liv Dozier added two RBI on one hit. Madyson Roberts pitched the whole game for the Lady Cats, tallying her second perfect game of the season, allowing zero runs, zero hits, and had zero walks, with four strikeouts.
Following the win over the Lady Dragons, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix was pleased with her team's effort on the bats, and praised Roberts' pitching.
"I was glad to see the girls bounce back from the loss," she said. "They hit the ball really hard, and in the gaps, and we were able to produce a lot of runs early. Maddy Roberts pitched another perfect game. She was throwing hard and hitting all of her spots. She’s having a great year, and I can’t wait to see how she does the rest of the season. Overall, it was a team effort and I’m proud of how the girls played."
Lynn Camp will be back in action on Monday against the Pineville Lady Lions on the road. With the win, the Lady Cats improve to 7-4 on the season.
