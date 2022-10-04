The Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team honored eight seniors on Senior Night last week at Knox Central. Jadyan Belile, Amya Bledsoe, Haylee Gambrel, Ellen North, Lexia Olmstead, Taylor Payne, Cadence Spencer, and Janessa Spencer were all honored for their dedication to the Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team.
Head coach Corey Bauer heaped praise on her seniors, stating that each has bright futures ahead of them. “I love this group so much,” she said. “I truly will miss each and every one of them. We all started together and have grown together. From 6:00 AM practices, to team bonding hikes, to the silly bus rides home, I will cherish these memories forever. They have grown as players and individuals, and I know that they will all have an amazing future.”
