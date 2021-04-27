The Knox Central Lady Panthers are on a roll. With a hard-fought 5-4 victory over the Pineville Lady Lions on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers tallied their fourth straight victory, their seventh of the season.
Amber Partin pitched yet another complete game, allowing eight hits and three runs, with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Caitlyn Jackson led Knox Central on the sticks with two hits and two RBI. She was followed by Mara Wilson with two hits, Morgan Bright with one hit, and Jayme Swafford with one hit. Bright and Swafford added an RBI apiece.
"This was a hard fought game on both sides.," said Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley. "Our girls don’t stop fighting until the last out was called, and I love it about this team. We had batters step up for us when we needed it most, especially at the end. I’m proud of my team and the direction we are headed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.