The Knox Central Lady Panthers notched their third straight win after defeating Clay County and Bell County in back-to-back games. They defeated the Lady Tigers in three straight sets, 25-6, 25-19, and 25-10. They followed the victory by defeating the Bell County Lady Cats in five sets, 25-21, 25-17, 13-25, 23-25, and 17-15.
Against the Lady Tigers, Knox Central coach Barbara Greogry stated that the team was able to work on a few things as well as getting some much needed experience for all players on the team.
“We played as a team once again and refined some needed skills,” she said. “I was able to play all the girls because we got the lead early on with some really great serving. We utilized the three hits bump, set, and spike, and ended each game early.”
The Lady Panthers had a much more competitive game against the Lady Cats.
“We won the first two sets first set with ease,” said Gregory. “The second set, they held their own with us, but we came out the winner. They came back and beat us in the next to sets pushing us to go to the fifth set. We have been in this same scenario twice before, with Lynn Camp and Williamsburg, but the difference this time was that my girls fought hard and came out the winner 15-12.”
“They were down 12-7, and came back to win. I’m so proud of these nine girls as we were down two due to them taking a fall break with their families. Serving, spiking and being aware of the openings on this side of the court made it a nice win. Once again the two Jones girls worked together; one sets and the other is in the middle killing the ball for the point.”
With the victories, the Lady Panthers improved to 6-4-1 on the season. They will square off against the Clay County Lady Tigers on the road on October 13.
