The Knox Central Lady Panthers tallied their second win of the season on Tuesday night after downing the Harlan County Lady Bears 11-1 in five innings.
Amber Partin pitched all five innings for Knox Central, allowing four hits and one run, with one walk and five strikeouts. Morgan Bright and Jayme Swafford led the Lady Panthers with three RBI. Presley Partin added two RBI on two hits. She was followed by MaKayla Hinkle, Mara Wilson, and Aubrey Jones with one RBI apiece.
Following the win, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley underlined her team's preparation over the recent spring break and how it all culminated in a winning effort over Harlan County.
"Tonight, everything we have worked on this past Spring Break trip came together for us. We played great defense behind Amber and we all stepped up to the plate and got their jobs done. I'm proud of the team's effort and we're happy to get the win over a good Harlan County team."
