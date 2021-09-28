After tallying a victory in the opening match of the First Priority Lady Colonel Classic Volleyball Tournament against Harlan County, the Knox Central Lady Panthers lost their next three games in succession to Whitley, Bell, and Pulaski Counties. However, against the Pineville Lady Lions on Monday, the Lady Panthers bounced back with an important win, ending a three game losing streak at a crucial juncture in the season.
Loretta Mills led the way for Knox Central with 19 service aces, 11 assists, three kills, and two digs. She was followed by Madison Jones and Alexis Woolum, who each had four aces, nine kills, three digs, and eight assists apiece. Katie Broughton added two aces and five digs, followed by Me’Kyah Booker with one ace and four digs, Isabella Frost with one block and one assist, Natalie Fisher with three kills, one block, and one assist. EMily Mills added two kills.
The win comes at a crucial point in the season for the Lady Panthers as they’re set to host in-county rival Lynn Camp at home on Tuesday. With only four regular season games to follow, Knox Central is looking to close the season with momentum, and parlay that momentum into the postseason.
Last year, the Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Wildcats in the district
championship game in three sets. Earlier this year, when the teams played on September 14, Knox Central came away with a 3-1 victory in four sets.
The Lady Panthers host the Lady Wildcats at home on Tuesday, with first serve set for 6:00 pm.
