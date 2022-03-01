After claiming their first district championship in four years on Thursday night, the Knox Central Lady Panthers' season came to a close as they fell to the Corbin Lady Hounds in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament at the Corbin Arena on Monday night.
The two teams met Feb. 15 in Corbin for the 13th Region Media Classic Tournament, with the game remaining tight for four quarters, seeing the Lady Hounds pulling off the 65-56 victory. Monday night's contest was much different.
Corbin raced to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, forcing the Lady Panthers to play from behind. Desperately trying to find a working offensive scheme, Knox Central's offense struggled, scoring only five points. Although the Lady Panthers offense improved in the second quarter, the Lady Hounds continued to trend in positive direction. Outscoring Knox Central 17-12 in the second quarter, Corbin took a 30-17 lead into the halftime intermission.
As play resumed in the third quarter, hope made a triumphant return to the court wearing a Knox Central jersey. The Lady Panthers stormed back to within four points at 32-28 on the heels of an 11-2 run. However, the Lady Redhounds began to slowly, but surely, separate from Knox Central, jumping back out to a 41-31 lead. After closing the third quarter on an 8-1 run, Corbin extended its lead to 49-32 heading into the final frame.
The Lady Hounds lead grew to nearly points with two minutes remaining, 61-43, effectively ending the game as Corbin was able to melt away the remaining time and secure a 61-46 victory.
With the victory, Corbin moved into the second round of the regional tournament, and will square-off against the North Laurel Lady Jaguars, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Halle Collins with 17 points. She was followed by Presley Partin with 14 points, Emily Mills with four points, Timberly Fredrick, Caylan Mills, Zoey Liford, with three points each, and Raegan Jones with two points to round out scoring for Knox Central.
For the Lady Panthers, the season comes to a close, but not without its share of accomplishments and accolades, including the first district championship in four years.
Knox Central coach Steve Warren highlighted what departing seniors Presley Partin, Caylan Mills, and Zoey Liford have meant to the program.
"We are going to miss these seniors," he said. "We only got to be with them for one season, but we've all been around the program for a while, and we have watched these young ladies grow up right in front of us. They have been key pieces in building the success that Knox Central has been having. I can't say enough good things about each one of those girls. My heart breaks for them right now, but they are all going to go on and do amazing things."
Warren also noted that he thought that Corbin was just more prepared than the Lady Panthers.
"We didn't come ready to play," he said. "At least it didn't look like it. They came out and hit us in the mouth early, and it knocked us off our feet a little bit. We end up closing the gap to four points in the third quarter, but then they pulled back out to 10 points, and it seemed like we kind of laid over. I'm not displeased entirely with the effort, but you can never take your foot off the gas, especially in the regional tournament."
After leading the Lady Panthers to their first district title in four years, Warren highlighted that it was only a precursor as to what's to come.
"We set out to bring championships to this school," he said. "This is just the first building block in that. We are going to get back to work soon for next season and keep chasing championships."
